Wolf Pack Eyes to the Sky

A fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Operations Group take off from the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 2022. Among the fleet of F-16s is a two seated 'D-model' that allows for a second member to ride along, allowing for either familiarization flights or a journalist to capture aerial imagery.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 06:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872612
|VIRIN:
|230206-F-Y0204-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109443516
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|26, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
