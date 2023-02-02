This spot was created to bring awareness to OPSEC responsibilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 23:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872605
|VIRIN:
|230202-N-KP021-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109443498
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Detective OPSEC Oliver - Plug-in Pete, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT