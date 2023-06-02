Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP AMO Provide Security for Super Bowl LVII

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Video by Charles Csavossy 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Black Hawk and A-Star helicopter crews assigned
    to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and
    Marine Operations patrol the airspace in advance
    of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, AZ

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 20:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872586
    VIRIN: 230206-H-GD270-001
    Filename: DOD_109443320
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: AZ, US

    Super Bowl
    Air and Marine
    cbpsblvii

