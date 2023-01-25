Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Sabanan Fadang Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    TAMUNING, GUAM

    01.25.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Update: A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was held for the Sabanan Fadang memorial, a memorial site established after the discovery of CHammoru remains by archaeologists monitoring the construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 20:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 872585
    VIRIN: 230125-N-MD802-1002
    Filename: DOD_109443286
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TAMUNING, GU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update: Sabanan Fadang Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Pacific
    MCIPAC
    Indo-Pacific
    Blaz
    Sabanan Fadang

