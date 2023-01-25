Pacific Update: Sabanan Fadang Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

On this Pacific Update: A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was held for the Sabanan Fadang memorial, a memorial site established after the discovery of CHammoru remains by archaeologists monitoring the construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 20:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|872585
|VIRIN:
|230125-N-MD802-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109443286
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TAMUNING, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
