    AFN Now Pacific Watch Party

    JAPAN

    02.06.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    AFN stations across the pacific held AFN app watch parties to promote the Department of Defense’s new video streaming service AFN Now. AFN Now is designed for service members, retirees and their families living overseas, and delivers top-rated AFN programming to the devices they use every day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. John Hall)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 19:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872579
    VIRIN: 230206-M-AS595-1001
    Filename: DOD_109443272
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    afn
    news
    pacific
    app
    indopacom

