AFN Now Pacific Watch Party

AFN stations across the pacific held AFN app watch parties to promote the Department of Defense’s new video streaming service AFN Now. AFN Now is designed for service members, retirees and their families living overseas, and delivers top-rated AFN programming to the devices they use every day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. John Hall)