    ASC Black History Month Display

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    ASC’s G-4 set up a Black History Month display in the HQ foyer to highlight Black Americans who have inspired change!

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 17:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872574
    VIRIN: 230201-A-IK992-718
    Filename: DOD_109443012
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC Black History Month Display, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command

