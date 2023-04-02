Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visitors build and enjoy LEGO ships during Naval Museum's 12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding Event

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Stabilized B-roll footage of visitors enjoying LEGO bricks and large scale LEGO ship models during the Hampton Roads Naval Museum’s 12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event. The event attracted a crowd of over 3,500 visitors who had the opportunity to create ship models with LEGO bricks, enjoy robotics demonstrations, enter LEGO shipmodel contests, enjoy crafts and free play areas and become immersed in STEM and naval history during the daylong event. The event is an annual event hosted by the museum, who partnered with The Navy League of the United States-Hampton Roads Chapter, the American Society of Naval Engineers-Tidewater Section, the First Lego League, Hampton Roads LEGO User Group, and the Naval History and Heritage Command, among others. Over 75 active duty Sailors assigned to various commands in the Hampton Roads, Virginia also volunteered during the event for a unique community relations experience. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872545
    VIRIN: 230204-N-TG517-948
    Filename: DOD_109442428
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    TAGS

    Volunteers
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Brick by Brick LEGO Shipbuilding

