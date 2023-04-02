Visitors build and enjoy LEGO ships during Naval Museum's 12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Stabilized B-roll footage of visitors enjoying LEGO bricks and large scale LEGO ship models during the Hampton Roads Naval Museum’s 12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event. The event attracted a crowd of over 3,500 visitors who had the opportunity to create ship models with LEGO bricks, enjoy robotics demonstrations, enter LEGO shipmodel contests, enjoy crafts and free play areas and become immersed in STEM and naval history during the daylong event. The event is an annual event hosted by the museum, who partnered with The Navy League of the United States-Hampton Roads Chapter, the American Society of Naval Engineers-Tidewater Section, the First Lego League, Hampton Roads LEGO User Group, and the Naval History and Heritage Command, among others. Over 75 active duty Sailors assigned to various commands in the Hampton Roads, Virginia also volunteered during the event for a unique community relations experience. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).