CSSC23 Teaser Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872522" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In the face of emergency situations it is imperative that security personnel are ready to defend and protect. Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, scheduled for February 6 through the 17th, is one of the Navy’s primary vehicles for ensuring that its security personnel have all the tools necessary to respond to changing and dynamic threats.