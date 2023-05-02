In the face of emergency situations it is imperative that security personnel are ready to defend and protect. Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, scheduled for February 6 through the 17th, is one of the Navy’s primary vehicles for ensuring that its security personnel have all the tools necessary to respond to changing and dynamic threats.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 10:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872522
|VIRIN:
|230205-N-DD308-928
|Filename:
|DOD_109441615
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CSSC23 Teaser Reel, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023 - We train to defend
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT