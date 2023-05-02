Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSSC23 Teaser Reel

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    In the face of emergency situations it is imperative that security personnel are ready to defend and protect. Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, scheduled for February 6 through the 17th, is one of the Navy’s primary vehicles for ensuring that its security personnel have all the tools necessary to respond to changing and dynamic threats.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872522
    VIRIN: 230205-N-DD308-928
    Filename: DOD_109441615
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 

    Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023 - We train to defend

    First Responders
    NDW
    Citadel Shield
    Solid Curtain
    CSSC23

