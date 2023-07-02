Commercial designed for the AF JAG Recruiting Branch to market the many opportunities offered in the Air Force JAG Corps. Created By: “GSD&M on behalf of USAF”
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 09:49
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|872519
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-WI667-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109441481
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|17
|High-Res. Downloads:
|17
This work, "Opportunities Await" in the Air Force JAG Corps, by Thomas Meneguin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
