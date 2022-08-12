U.S. Navy Dare County Bomb Range is one of only two training ranges on the east coast supporting Navy aerial bombing and gunnery training. The Navy mandates that spent debris is demilitarized, certified, and verified safe, and where possible recycled, with positive environmental results that also brings money back to the Navy.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 10:59
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|872514
|VIRIN:
|221208-N-DP001-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109441408
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy Dare County Bomb Range, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT