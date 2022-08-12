Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Dare County Bomb Range

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    U.S. Navy Dare County Bomb Range is one of only two training ranges on the east coast supporting Navy aerial bombing and gunnery training. The Navy mandates that spent debris is demilitarized, certified, and verified safe, and where possible recycled, with positive environmental results that also brings money back to the Navy.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 10:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 872514
    VIRIN: 221208-N-DP001-0001
    Filename: DOD_109441408
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: NC, US

    USN
    USFFC
    Dare County Bomb Range

