    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Lightning Focus CBRN Training

    GERMANY

    01.31.2023

    Video by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldier, SPC Daedrick Lashley, assigned to 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), answers interview questions during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 31, 2023. Lightning Focus 2023 provides an opportunity for increasing individual & crew weapons proficiency, training on Basic Soldier Skills, junior Soldier and NCO development, improving unit cohesion & team-building, and scenario-based operational intelligence support training to certify intelligence platforms; building readiness in support of SETAF-AF, USAREUR-AF and USAFRICOM. (U.S. Army video by SPC Ryan Parr)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 08:56
    Category: Interviews
    Location: DE

    TAGS

    Intelligence
    USArmy
    regional stability
    7th ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF

