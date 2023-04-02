Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineering discipline

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen of the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron participated in an annual contingency exercise, Feb. 4, 2023. RED HORSE units provide the Air Force with a highly mobile and rapidly deployable civil engineering response force capable of independently responding to contingency and special operations in remote, high-threat environments worldwide. This exercise allowed the reinforcement and implementation of their training in a safe environment, while confronting simulated challenges they may face while down range. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 

    202RHS
    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Combat Engineers
    contingency exercise
    CBRN (chemical biological radiological nuclear) training

