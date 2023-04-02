Engineering discipline

Airmen of the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron participated in an annual contingency exercise, Feb. 4, 2023. RED HORSE units provide the Air Force with a highly mobile and rapidly deployable civil engineering response force capable of independently responding to contingency and special operations in remote, high-threat environments worldwide. This exercise allowed the reinforcement and implementation of their training in a safe environment, while confronting simulated challenges they may face while down range. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872483
|VIRIN:
|230204-Z-BX441-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109440501
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
