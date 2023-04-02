Engineering discipline

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen of the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron participated in an annual contingency exercise, Feb. 4, 2023. RED HORSE units provide the Air Force with a highly mobile and rapidly deployable civil engineering response force capable of independently responding to contingency and special operations in remote, high-threat environments worldwide. This exercise allowed the reinforcement and implementation of their training in a safe environment, while confronting simulated challenges they may face while down range. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)