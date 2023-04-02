Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Conducts Ammo Offload with HSC-23

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) worked with Sailors and MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 23) to transport nearly 1.9 million pounds of ordnance to Naval Weapons Station Fallbrook and complete the ship's ammunition offload. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 18:39
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    HSC-23
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

