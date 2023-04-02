Tripoli Conducts Ammo Offload with HSC-23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) worked with Sailors and MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 23) to transport nearly 1.9 million pounds of ordnance to Naval Weapons Station Fallbrook and complete the ship's ammunition offload. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)