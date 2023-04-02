Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations with U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army

Helicopters assigned to both the U.S. Air Force's the 66th Rescue Squadron and the U.S. Army's 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducted deck landing qualifications aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2023 18:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
