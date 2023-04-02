Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations with U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Helicopters assigned to both the U.S. Air Force's the 66th Rescue Squadron and the U.S. Army's 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducted deck landing qualifications aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C Douglas)

    This work, Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations with U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army, by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade
    66th Rescue Squadron
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

