Coast Guard rescues mariner in distress as wave capsizes vessel near mouth of Columbia River

Coast Guard crews conduct multi-unit response to rescue a mariner after a wave capsizes the 32-foot disabled motor vessel Sand Piper near Astoria, OR, Friday, Feb. 3. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew of the Advanced Rescue Helicopter School and multiple 47-foot motor lifeboats of the National Motor Lifeboat School and Station Cape Disappointment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Clark)
|02.03.2023
|02.03.2023 20:32
|Package
|872430
|230203-G-YE015-1001
|DOD_109439090
|00:00:42
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|2
|2
