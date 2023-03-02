Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues mariner in distress as wave capsizes vessel near mouth of Columbia River

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard crews conduct multi-unit response to rescue a mariner after a wave capsizes the 32-foot disabled motor vessel Sand Piper near Astoria, OR, Friday, Feb. 3. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew of the Advanced Rescue Helicopter School and multiple 47-foot motor lifeboats of the National Motor Lifeboat School and Station Cape Disappointment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 20:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872430
    VIRIN: 230203-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_109439090
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues mariner in distress as wave capsizes vessel near mouth of Columbia River, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Astoria
    Cape Disappointment
    NMLBS
    AHRS

