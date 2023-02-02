Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sheet Metal Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    This video product highlights the 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron sheet metal shop at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 18:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872428
    VIRIN: 230202-F-NC910-001
    Filename: DOD_109439045
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheet Metal Feature, by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircraft
    Air Force
    Airman
    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT