The U.S. Marine Corps hosts Individual Ready Reserve musters across the United States, including Manhattan Beach, Calif. Jan. 21 and Tampa, Fl., Jan. 28, to educate IRR Marines on opportunities for continued service in the Marine Corps Reserve. Marines in the IRR may be ordered to attend at least one muster duty a year to complete administrative obligations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 19:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872424
|VIRIN:
|230128-M-AB253-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109438958
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Individual Ready Reserve Musters, by LCpl Jennifer Delacruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT