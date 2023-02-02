Staff Sgt. Eric Handley discusses what it's like to serve as a Security Force Assistance Brigade Advisor at the 5th SFAB. Staff Sgt. Handley recently returned from a six-month mission in Malaysia where he served as a Team Intelligence Advisor. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 17:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872420
|VIRIN:
|230202-A-DV607-842
|Filename:
|DOD_109438829
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SFAB Intel Advisor Discusses Experiences as an SFAB (AFN), by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
