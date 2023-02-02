Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAB Intel Advisor Discusses Experiences as an SFAB (AFN)

    WA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Eric Handley discusses what it's like to serve as a Security Force Assistance Brigade Advisor at the 5th SFAB. Staff Sgt. Handley recently returned from a six-month mission in Malaysia where he served as a Team Intelligence Advisor. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    This work, SFAB Intel Advisor Discusses Experiences as an SFAB (AFN), by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Intel Advisor
    5th SFAB Intel Advisor
    35 Series MOS

