Nathan Mayer, KLST-TV and KSAN-TV multimedia journalist, embeds himself with students and instructors at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy. On this date, he takes part in hose pulls and hydrant operations training. This training is part of Block 3 of 5, of the 3-month Fire Protection Apprentice Course.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 14:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872402
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-SL509-410
|Filename:
|DOD_109438596
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
This work, Local Reporter Embedded at DoD Fire Academy for Hose Pull and Hydrant Operations Training, by Sean Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
