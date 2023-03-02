Staff Sgt. Eric Handley discusses what it's like to serve as a Security Force Assistance Brigade Advisor at 5th SFAB. Staff Sgt. Handley recently returned from a six month mission in Malaysia where he served as a Team Intelligence Advisor.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 14:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872401
|VIRIN:
|230203-A-DV607-244
|Filename:
|DOD_109438585
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SFAB Intel Advisor Discusses Experiences as an SFAB, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
