    SFAB Intel Advisor Discusses Experiences as an SFAB

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Eric Handley discusses what it's like to serve as a Security Force Assistance Brigade Advisor at 5th SFAB. Staff Sgt. Handley recently returned from a six month mission in Malaysia where he served as a Team Intelligence Advisor.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 14:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872401
    VIRIN: 230203-A-DV607-244
    Filename: DOD_109438585
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

