Meet Sgt. Xavier Melendez-Collazo (Spanish version)

Sgt. Xavier Melendez-Collazo, a military police officer with 385th Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade, and a native of Orocovis, Puerto Rico, shares what he enjoys most about his job at Fort Stewart, Geogia, Jan. 26, 2023. Melendez has a bachelor’s degree in forensic psychology and is working towards earning his master’s degree in counseling. His career goals include earning the rank of Staff Sergeant, then eventually commissioning as an officer. Melendez wants to lead by example, and he hopes his story encourages other Puerto Ricans to join the Army.

(U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)