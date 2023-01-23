Local Reporter Embedded at DoD Fire Academy for HAZMAT Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nathan Mayer, KLST-TV and KSAN-TV multimedia journalist, embeds himself with students and instructors at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy. On this date, he takes part in Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) training. This training is part of Block 4 of 5, of the 3-month Fire Protection Apprentice Course.