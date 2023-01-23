Local Reporter Embedded at DoD Fire Academy for HAZMAT Training

Nathan Mayer, KLST-TV and KSAN-TV multimedia journalist, embeds himself with students and instructors at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy. On this date, he takes part in Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) training. This training is part of Block 4 of 5, of the 3-month Fire Protection Apprentice Course.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 13:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872383
|VIRIN:
|230123-F-SL509-134
|Filename:
|DOD_109438476
|Length:
|00:13:23
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
