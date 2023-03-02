Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Iron Fist 23

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force will conduct Iron Fist 23 near Okinawa, Japan, from Feb. 16 - Mar. 12, 2023. The bilateral amphibious training exercise aims to strengthen interoperability with partner nations and enhance amphibious capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 13:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872379
    VIRIN: 230203-M-JE726-686
    Filename: DOD_109438385
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Iron Fist 23, by LCpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

