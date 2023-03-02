Marine Minute: Iron Fist 23

The U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force will conduct Iron Fist 23 near Okinawa, Japan, from Feb. 16 - Mar. 12, 2023. The bilateral amphibious training exercise aims to strengthen interoperability with partner nations and enhance amphibious capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)
