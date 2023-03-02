Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Learning Professionals Q&A present Using the 4Es to Better Harness the Power of Technology

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Video by LarisaL Langley 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Air Force Learning Professionals Q&A present Using the 4Es to Better Harness the Power of Technology, with Dr. Jered Borup from George Mason University.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 12:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 872375
    Filename: DOD_109438353
    Length: 00:54:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Learning Professionals Q&A present Using the 4Es to Better Harness the Power of Technology, by LarisaL Langley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Learning Professionals Q&A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT