One minute (59sec) iWATCH Army PSA highlighting constant vigilance in support of Community awareness.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 12:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|872370
|VIRIN:
|230203-A-PR618-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109438305
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, iWATCH Army PSA - Constant Vigilance (59sec), by Michael Britton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT