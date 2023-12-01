Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance 2023

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    01.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army European Command Heritage and Observance Committee hosts a historical Diversity and Inclusion event honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 12, 2023 at Patch Barracks Chapel, Stuttgart, Germany.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 10:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872367
    VIRIN: 230112-A-LD611-252
    Filename: DOD_109438235
    Length: 00:46:07
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE

    TAGS

    US Army Europe; USEUCOM; MLK; Martin Luther King Jr; Stronger Together

