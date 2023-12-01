Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance 2023

U.S. Army European Command Heritage and Observance Committee hosts a historical Diversity and Inclusion event honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 12, 2023 at Patch Barracks Chapel, Stuttgart, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 10:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872367
|VIRIN:
|230112-A-LD611-252
|Filename:
|DOD_109438235
|Length:
|00:46:07
|Location:
|BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
