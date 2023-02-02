Young Black Girl Wishes to be Doctor...

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



She was told in high school by a counselor she would never make it to medical school. Dr. Sharon Harris-Baugh now shares her story of persistence and passion to realize her dream in spite of those who discouraged her pursuit.

Feb. 3 is #NationalWomenPhysiciansDay, a time to recognize the strides made by generations of women doctors, and that we must strike a balance that allows women to succeed professionally while supporting a family.