She was told in high school by a counselor she would never make it to medical school. Dr. Sharon Harris-Baugh now shares her story of persistence and passion to realize her dream in spite of those who discouraged her pursuit.
Feb. 3 is #NationalWomenPhysiciansDay, a time to recognize the strides made by generations of women doctors, and that we must strike a balance that allows women to succeed professionally while supporting a family.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 11:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872365
|VIRIN:
|230202-O-JU906-049
|PIN:
|230202
|Filename:
|DOD_109438214
|Length:
|00:05:48
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Young Black Girl Wishes to be Doctor..., by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Black History Month
