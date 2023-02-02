Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Young Black Girl Wishes to be Doctor...

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    She was told in high school by a counselor she would never make it to medical school. Dr. Sharon Harris-Baugh now shares her story of persistence and passion to realize her dream in spite of those who discouraged her pursuit.
    Feb. 3 is #NationalWomenPhysiciansDay, a time to recognize the strides made by generations of women doctors, and that we must strike a balance that allows women to succeed professionally while supporting a family.

    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

