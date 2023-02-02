Coast Guard assists a U.S., a Norwegian boater by towing dismasted sailing vessel to safe harbor in Arecibo, Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard Boat Station San Juan 45-foot Response Boat Medium crew assists a U.S and a Norwegian boater during a stern tow of the dismasted sailing vessel Mare Feb. 2, 2023 in Atlantic Ocean waters, approximately 30 nautical miles north of Arecibo, Puerto Rico. The sailing vessel Mare was safely towed to the Club Nautico marina in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|02.02.2023
|02.03.2023 10:14
|B-Roll
|872363
|230202-G-G0107-1004
|DOD_109438196
|00:00:20
|PR
|0
|0
