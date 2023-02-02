Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists a U.S., a Norwegian boater by towing dismasted sailing vessel to safe harbor in Arecibo, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    02.02.2023

    Video by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard Boat Station San Juan 45-foot Response Boat Medium crew assists a U.S and a Norwegian boater during a stern tow of the dismasted sailing vessel Mare Feb. 2, 2023 in Atlantic Ocean waters, approximately 30 nautical miles north of Arecibo, Puerto Rico. The sailing vessel Mare was safely towed to the Club Nautico marina in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872363
    VIRIN: 230202-G-G0107-1004
    Filename: DOD_109438196
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: PR

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    weeklyvideos
    Coast Guard Station San Juan
    U.S. and Norwegian boater
    dismasted sailing vessel

