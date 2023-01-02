MSU Chicago 2022 Year In Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Safety Unit Chicago is located in Willowbrook, Illinois and is responsible for the Lake Michigan shorelines of Indiana and Illinois as well was 186 miles of the Illinois River System. Marine Safety Unit's primary missions include marine safety and security, marine environmental protection, and commercial vessel and marine transportation-related facility inspections. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Rachel Ault)