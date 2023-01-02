Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSU Chicago 2022 Year In Review

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Marine Safety Unit Chicago is located in Willowbrook, Illinois and is responsible for the Lake Michigan shorelines of Indiana and Illinois as well was 186 miles of the Illinois River System. Marine Safety Unit's primary missions include marine safety and security, marine environmental protection, and commercial vessel and marine transportation-related facility inspections. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Rachel Ault)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 08:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872346
    VIRIN: 230201-G-G0109-1001
    Filename: DOD_109438028
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 

    #LakeMichigan #Chicago #MarineSafety #USCG #GreatLakes #Illinois

