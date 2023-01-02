Marine Safety Unit Chicago is located in Willowbrook, Illinois and is responsible for the Lake Michigan shorelines of Indiana and Illinois as well was 186 miles of the Illinois River System. Marine Safety Unit's primary missions include marine safety and security, marine environmental protection, and commercial vessel and marine transportation-related facility inspections. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Rachel Ault)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 08:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872346
|VIRIN:
|230201-G-G0109-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109438028
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MSU Chicago 2022 Year In Review, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT