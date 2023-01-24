Lightning Focus 23 Interviews of Obstacle Course and Leaders Reaction Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 522d Military intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, describe lessons from the Obstacle Course and Leaders Reaction Course during the Brigade's yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. Lightning Focus provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so the Brigade can work better as a team.

(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)