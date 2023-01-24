U.S. Soldiers assigned to 522d Military intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, describe lessons from the Obstacle Course and Leaders Reaction Course during the Brigade's yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. Lightning Focus provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so the Brigade can work better as a team.
(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 04:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|872340
|VIRIN:
|230124-D-DT978-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109437757
|Length:
|00:06:44
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Focus 23 Interviews of Obstacle Course and Leaders Reaction Course, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT