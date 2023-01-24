Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Focus 23 Interviews of Obstacle Course and Leaders Reaction Course

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.24.2023

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 522d Military intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, describe lessons from the Obstacle Course and Leaders Reaction Course during the Brigade's yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. Lightning Focus provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so the Brigade can work better as a team.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 04:13
    Length: 00:06:44
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

