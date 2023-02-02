As part of an air assault exercise with 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade on February 2, 2023, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conducted a tactical exercise focused on air insertion techniques and link up procedures to ensure the soldiers build combat readiness and ready to fight tonight.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 05:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872336
|VIRIN:
|230202-A-TL808-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109437663
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-2 ID Tactical Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT