    2-2 ID Tactical Exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2023

    Courtesy Video

    2ID Rotational BDE

    As part of an air assault exercise with 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade on February 2, 2023, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conducted a tactical exercise focused on air insertion techniques and link up procedures to ensure the soldiers build combat readiness and ready to fight tonight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 05:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872336
    VIRIN: 230202-A-TL808-001
    Filename: DOD_109437663
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2 ID Tactical Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Assault
    Assignment of Purpose
    underground training

