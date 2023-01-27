The U.S. Army Reserve 88th Readiness Division-operated Draw Yard saw the first rotation of Soldiers from several 416th Theater Engineer Command units performing Post Mobilization 10-20 Maintenance Operations in cooperation with Operation Platinum Wrench. The 372nd Engineer Brigade, which the units fell under, deemed the four-rotation operation, Operation Monkey Wrench.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 23:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872331
|VIRIN:
|230127-A-HX393-603
|Filename:
|DOD_109437452
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Platinum Wrench kicks off Post Mobilization 10-20 Maintenance Operations, by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
