    Operation Platinum Wrench kicks off Post Mobilization 10-20 Maintenance Operations

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Clinton Wood 

    88th Readiness Division

    The U.S. Army Reserve 88th Readiness Division-operated Draw Yard saw the first rotation of Soldiers from several 416th Theater Engineer Command units performing Post Mobilization 10-20 Maintenance Operations in cooperation with Operation Platinum Wrench. The 372nd Engineer Brigade, which the units fell under, deemed the four-rotation operation, Operation Monkey Wrench.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 23:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872331
    VIRIN: 230127-A-HX393-603
    Filename: DOD_109437452
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, Operation Platinum Wrench kicks off Post Mobilization 10-20 Maintenance Operations, by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    Fort McCoy
    416th Theater Engineer Command
    Draw Yard

