Operation Platinum Wrench kicks off Post Mobilization 10-20 Maintenance Operations

The U.S. Army Reserve 88th Readiness Division-operated Draw Yard saw the first rotation of Soldiers from several 416th Theater Engineer Command units performing Post Mobilization 10-20 Maintenance Operations in cooperation with Operation Platinum Wrench. The 372nd Engineer Brigade, which the units fell under, deemed the four-rotation operation, Operation Monkey Wrench.