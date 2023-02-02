Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    To the X: Air Assault with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2023

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    C Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment and B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment conducted large scale air assault training with 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Humphreys. A total of 130 Soldiers were transported in UH-60M Blackhawk and CH-47F Chinook helicopters. This training is executed to practice air insertion techniques and link up procedures, ensuring that we fully integrate with the combined arms team. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 21:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

