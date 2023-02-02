To the X: Air Assault with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872330" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

C Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment and B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment conducted large scale air assault training with 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Humphreys. A total of 130 Soldiers were transported in UH-60M Blackhawk and CH-47F Chinook helicopters. This training is executed to practice air insertion techniques and link up procedures, ensuring that we fully integrate with the combined arms team. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)