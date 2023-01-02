Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot, DJ Fontenaughty, speaks with MSgt. Jonathan Graham III, Equal Opportunity Director, during a morning show on morning show Kunsan at Kunsan Air Base Feb. 1, 2023. During the show Graham talked about the Equal Opportunity office and how they support the base.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 19:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|872326
|VIRIN:
|230203-F-HV886-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109437218
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region: Fontenaughty EO Interview, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT