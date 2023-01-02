Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region: Fontenaughty EO Interview

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot, DJ Fontenaughty, speaks with MSgt. Jonathan Graham III, Equal Opportunity Director, during a morning show on morning show Kunsan at Kunsan Air Base Feb. 1, 2023. During the show Graham talked about the Equal Opportunity office and how they support the base.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Korea
    Kunsan
    Equal Opportunity

