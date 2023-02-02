Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Howard University Partnership, OHA Survey, Domestic Violence Review

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look around the Air Force includes the announcement of the first Department of the Air Force research partnership with Howard University, the Overseas Housing Allowance Survey is in full swing, and the Secretary of the Air Force orders a 90-day review of support for victims of domestic violence.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872316
    VIRIN: 230202-F-BG083-1002
    Filename: DOD_109436769
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    This work, Around the Air Force: Howard University Partnership, OHA Survey, Domestic Violence Review, by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

