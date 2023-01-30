TENTEX 2023

Soldiers with the 11th Field Hospital engage in an annual training exercise to ensure the readiness of their equipment.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 15:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872314
|VIRIN:
|230130-A-GB556-713
|Filename:
|DOD_109436736
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
