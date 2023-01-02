3rd Infantry Divison's Kymeta Universal Vehicle Mount

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Chris Alperti, an Infantry Officer assigned to the Marne Innovation Center, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about the creation process for a kymeta universal vehicle mount on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2023. The Marne Innovation Center has a fully equipped "maker space" where Soldiers can transform their ideas into prototypes that support the Army’s missions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)