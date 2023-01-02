Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Divison's Kymeta Universal Vehicle Mount

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Pfc. Destiny Husband 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Chris Alperti, an Infantry Officer assigned to the Marne Innovation Center, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about the creation process for a kymeta universal vehicle mount on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2023. The Marne Innovation Center has a fully equipped "maker space" where Soldiers can transform their ideas into prototypes that support the Army’s missions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 18:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872313
    VIRIN: 230201-A-VI253-551
    Filename: DOD_109436720
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Marne Innovation Center
    Kymeta Universal Vehicle Mount

