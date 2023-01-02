3rd Infantry Divison's Kymeta Universal Vehicle Mount

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Chris Alperti, an Infantry Officer assigned to the Marne Innovation Center, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about the creation process for a kymeta universal vehicle mount on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2023. The Marne Innovation Center has a fully equipped "maker space" where Soldiers can transform their ideas into prototypes that support the Army’s missions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 18:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872313
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-VI253-551
|Filename:
|DOD_109436720
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
