SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Howard University Partnership, OHA Survey, Domestic Violence Review

This week’s look around the Air Force includes the announcement of the first Department of the Air Force research partnership with Howard University, the Overseas Housing Allowance Survey is in full swing, and the Secretary of the Air Force orders a 90-day review of support for victims of domestic violence.