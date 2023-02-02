This week’s look around the Air Force includes the announcement of the first Department of the Air Force research partnership with Howard University, the Overseas Housing Allowance Survey is in full swing, and the Secretary of the Air Force orders a 90-day review of support for victims of domestic violence.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872290
|VIRIN:
|230202-F-BG083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109436461
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Howard University Partnership, OHA Survey, Domestic Violence Review, by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT