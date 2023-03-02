2023 Airpower over Hampton Roads Promo

Promotional video showcasing some of the headline performers for the 2023 Airpower over Hampton Roads taking place at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va, May 6 - 7, 2023. This year's theme is "America's Power Projection Platform."
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 12:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|872284
|VIRIN:
|230202-F-TL953-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109436318
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
