BAMC Celebrates Black History Month

Join BAMC in celebrating Black History Month. Each year, our nation sets aside time to reflect on and honor diversity in our military and in our society. Please take time throughout the month to learn more about the many African American pioneers who bravely shaped the diversity of our military as we know it today.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 11:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872277
|VIRIN:
|230201-D-MT464-1869
|Filename:
|DOD_109436182
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
