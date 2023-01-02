Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC Celebrates Black History Month

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Craig Barnstrom 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Join BAMC in celebrating Black History Month. Each year, our nation sets aside time to reflect on and honor diversity in our military and in our society. Please take time throughout the month to learn more about the many African American pioneers who bravely shaped the diversity of our military as we know it today.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 11:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872277
    VIRIN: 230201-D-MT464-1869
    Filename: DOD_109436182
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    This work, BAMC Celebrates Black History Month, by Craig Barnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Black History
    Defense Health Agency

