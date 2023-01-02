BAMC Celebrates Black History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join BAMC in celebrating Black History Month. Each year, our nation sets aside time to reflect on and honor diversity in our military and in our society. Please take time throughout the month to learn more about the many African American pioneers who bravely shaped the diversity of our military as we know it today.