    96th Test Wing Video Update Feb. 2, 2023

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Watch as Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Geraghty, 96th Test Wing commander, Eglin Air Force Base, FL, shares information about the XQ-58A, Black History Month activities, and Team Eglin's Helping Agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer & Jaime Bishopp)

    This work, 96th Test Wing Video Update Feb. 2, 2023, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

