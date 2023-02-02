Watch as Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Geraghty, 96th Test Wing commander, Eglin Air Force Base, FL, shares information about the XQ-58A, Black History Month activities, and Team Eglin's Helping Agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer & Jaime Bishopp)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 10:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|872273
|VIRIN:
|230202-F-DH002-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109436076
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 96th Test Wing Video Update Feb. 2, 2023, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eglin Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT