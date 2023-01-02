CNGB Feedback Survey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We want to hear from your voice and the voice of your family to improve our National Guard. As a member of the National Guard we invite you and your family to share your feedback. By taking a short survey, you can help the CNGB better understand and focus on issues to improve our National Guard.



Scan the QR code from your mobile device or visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZDQK7SL



Submit your feedback by: 23 MAR 2023