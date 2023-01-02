Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNGB Feedback Survey

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    National Guard Bureau

    We want to hear from your voice and the voice of your family to improve our National Guard. As a member of the National Guard we invite you and your family to share your feedback. By taking a short survey, you can help the CNGB better understand and focus on issues to improve our National Guard.

    Scan the QR code from your mobile device or visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZDQK7SL

    Submit your feedback by: 23 MAR 2023

    Location: US

    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Chief of the National Guard

