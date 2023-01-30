Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK AUDIOGRAM:

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    01.30.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    MSgt Jonathan Collett, 39th Communications Squadron, section chief, gives a base update about the upcoming events for black history month at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 30, 2023. (Department of Defense Radio Video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 05:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 872254
    VIRIN: 230130-F-TO512-1001
    Filename: DOD_109435732
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: 1, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK AUDIOGRAM:, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    INCIRLIK
    39TH ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT