    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), take on the obstacle course at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 26, 2023. Soldiers conducted training at the obstacle course for familiarization and to build espirit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 03:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872243
    VIRIN: 230126-A-XB890-1001
    Filename: DOD_109435592
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    LightningPRIDE

