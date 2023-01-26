207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), take on the obstacle course at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 26, 2023. Soldiers conducted training at the obstacle course for familiarization and to build espirit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 03:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872243
|VIRIN:
|230126-A-XB890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109435592
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
