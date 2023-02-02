2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division are having Air Assault training from 02 Feb 2023. Scenes are boarding helicopters and take off.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 23:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872215
|VIRIN:
|230202-A-XP485-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109435366
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2-2Brigade Air Assault departure part Broll, by Songho Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT