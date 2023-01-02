Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st MARDIV celebrates 82nd anniversary with colors rededication ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Yost 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division participate in a ceremony honoring the division’s 82nd anniversary at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 1, 2023. Marines and sailors of the division, both past and present, participated in the ceremony celebrating the oldest, largest and most decorated division in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacob Yost)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 19:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872206
    VIRIN: 230201-M-CH865-1001
    Filename: DOD_109435258
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MARDIV celebrates 82nd anniversary with colors rededication ceremony, by Sgt Jacob Yost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    Veterans
    History
    Battle Colors
    1st MARDIV
    1st Marine Division Association

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT