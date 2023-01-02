U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division participate in a ceremony honoring the division’s 82nd anniversary at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 1, 2023. Marines and sailors of the division, both past and present, participated in the ceremony celebrating the oldest, largest and most decorated division in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacob Yost)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 19:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872206
|VIRIN:
|230201-M-CH865-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109435258
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st MARDIV celebrates 82nd anniversary with colors rededication ceremony, by Sgt Jacob Yost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT