February is Black History Month, and the 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, is ready to celebrate and elevate the achievements and contributions of black Soldiers in the Army’s history. The video highlights Soldiers within the Battalion in honor of Black History Month. (U.S. Army Video by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 17:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872204
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-XQ901-050
|Filename:
|DOD_109435253
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month, by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
