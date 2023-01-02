Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black 

    2-15 Field Artillery Battalion

    February is Black History Month, and the 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, is ready to celebrate and elevate the achievements and contributions of black Soldiers in the Army’s history. The video highlights Soldiers within the Battalion in honor of Black History Month. (U.S. Army Video by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 17:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872204
    VIRIN: 230201-F-XQ901-050
    Filename: DOD_109435253
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

