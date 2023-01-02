video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



February is Black History Month, and the 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, is ready to celebrate and elevate the achievements and contributions of black Soldiers in the Army’s history. The video highlights Soldiers within the Battalion in honor of Black History Month. (U.S. Army Video by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)