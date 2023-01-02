Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2D MARDIV 82ND BIRTHDAY CEREMONY B-ROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division participate in the Division’s 82nd birthday ceremony at the Marston Pavilion on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Feb.1, 2023. This Ceremony was conducted to highlight the many battles and peace keeping missions 2d MARDIV has participated in since 1941. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks and Lance Cpl. Max Arellano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 16:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872191
    VIRIN: 230201-M-MI096-1001
    Filename: DOD_109435138
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2D MARDIV 82ND BIRTHDAY CEREMONY B-ROLL, by LCpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT