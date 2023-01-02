2D MARDIV 82ND BIRTHDAY CEREMONY B-ROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872191" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division participate in the Division’s 82nd birthday ceremony at the Marston Pavilion on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Feb.1, 2023. This Ceremony was conducted to highlight the many battles and peace keeping missions 2d MARDIV has participated in since 1941. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks and Lance Cpl. Max Arellano)