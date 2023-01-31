Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Takeover - Swim Qualification

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruit Training Command's video series of boot camp milestones from the perspective of the recruit at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Recruit Training Command Public Affairs)

    This work, Recruit Takeover - Swim Qualification, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Recruit Training Command
    Great Lakes
    Navy recruit

